Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $361.25

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.25.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $351.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $356.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

