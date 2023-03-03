Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also

