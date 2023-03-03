Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
