Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $23.82

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Macy’s Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of M opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

