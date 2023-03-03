Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.45

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.94.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial
In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
