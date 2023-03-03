Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.45

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.94.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.