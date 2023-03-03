Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$71.14

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.