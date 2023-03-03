Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $69.74

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $201,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

