Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $69.74

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.68.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Transactions at Ovintiv
In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Ovintiv stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.
Ovintiv Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
