Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $81.67

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Textron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 65.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

