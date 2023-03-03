Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $335.19

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

SAM stock opened at $317.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.33.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

