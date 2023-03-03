Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $11.35

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

