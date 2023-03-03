Analyzing Gogoro (GGR) and Its Competitors

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gogoro to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -4,120.06% -23.59% -11.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -9.00 Gogoro Competitors $377.36 billion $2.56 billion 6.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gogoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gogoro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 841 2201 3022 135 2.40

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gogoro rivals beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

