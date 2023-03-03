Analyzing Invo Bioscience (IVOB) & Its Rivals

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & Medical Instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Invo Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Invo Bioscience alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience Competitors 961 3541 7737 173 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invo Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.90%. Given Invo Bioscience’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invo Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 -$3.08 million -61.00 Invo Bioscience Competitors $1.15 billion $57.85 million -6.54

Invo Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Invo Bioscience Competitors -1,315.01% -157.97% -26.38%

Summary

Invo Bioscience rivals beat Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.