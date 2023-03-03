Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.14.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$882.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at C$994,153. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

