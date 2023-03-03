Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.