ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $307.50 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

