Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.67) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,022 ($24.40) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,271.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,833.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,587.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

