Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.
Astec Industries Stock Up 3.7 %
ASTE opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
