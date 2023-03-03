Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Astec Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

ASTE opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Astec Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.