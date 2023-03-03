Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Astec Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

ASTE opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

