Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

