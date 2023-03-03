Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Shares of ASUR stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
