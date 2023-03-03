Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

About Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Asure Software by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Asure Software by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.