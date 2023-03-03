Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 336,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 398,762 shares.The stock last traded at $99.99 and had previously closed at $100.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

