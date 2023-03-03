Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 438.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

