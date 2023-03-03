AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,485.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,454.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,371.76. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

