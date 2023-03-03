AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 8.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 622,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,308,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvidXchange Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

