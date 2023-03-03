Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

