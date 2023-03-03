Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $769,650. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $20,964,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile



Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

