AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Critical Review

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -21.51% -18.09% -9.51% Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AxoGen and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.41%. Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 548.15%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than AxoGen.

76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $133.96 million 2.60 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -12.10 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats AxoGen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

