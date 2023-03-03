Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $222.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $207.73, with a volume of 426518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

