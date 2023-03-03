Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Shares of AXSM opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

