Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 2.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

