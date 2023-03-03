AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

