B. Riley Comments on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

GOOD stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $541.86 million, a P/E ratio of -169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.