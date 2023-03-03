B. Riley Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $80.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.67%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.