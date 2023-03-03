B. Riley Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $80.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.
In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
