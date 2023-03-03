B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Novavax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

