B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.67%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.