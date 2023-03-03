B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.67%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

