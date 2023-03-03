Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $137.69, but opened at $145.74. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Baidu shares last traded at $144.28, with a volume of 1,406,784 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

