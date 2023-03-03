Bandhana Rawal Purchases 796 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($37.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,970.52 ($30,132.16).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

WWH stock opened at GBX 3,195 ($38.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,263.85. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,820 ($34.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,500 ($42.23). The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

