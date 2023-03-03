Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

