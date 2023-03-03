Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $107.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of BLDR opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

