Barrington Research Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.
Shares of ASUR stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
