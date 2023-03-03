Barrington Research Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

Asure Software Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asure Software by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 59,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

