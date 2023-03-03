Barrington Research Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

