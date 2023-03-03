Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £172.28 million, a PE ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.64.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

