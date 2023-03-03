Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.44.
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
