Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.44.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

About Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

