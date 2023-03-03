Benchmark Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $19.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:GTN opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

