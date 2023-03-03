Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA opened at $85.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

