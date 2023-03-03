Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.96. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.57 and a beta of 1.72.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

