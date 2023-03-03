Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 490

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.96. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.57 and a beta of 1.72.
About Dalata Hotel Group
