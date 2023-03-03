Berenberg Bank Cuts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 125

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

PHP stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.30 ($1.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.54.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

In other news, insider Richard Howell purchased 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($49,754.35). Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

