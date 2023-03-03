Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price target on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,772 ($33.45) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,861.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,870.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,230.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8,490.57%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.