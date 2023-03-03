BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $2,234.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,550 ($30.77) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of BHP opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

