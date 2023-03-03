Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.
BIG opened at $14.51 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.
Several research firms recently commented on BIG. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
