BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the January 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

