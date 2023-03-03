BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the January 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BHK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
